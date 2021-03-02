Heranba Industries IPO share allotment: Here's how to check status

Heranba Industries will finalise the share allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) today. Investors who had bid for the issue can check allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue. Applicants can also check their allotment status on the BSE website. Shares of the Gujarat-based agrichemicals manufacturer are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on March 5.

Ahead of listing on bourses, there was surge in demand for Heranba Industries shares in the grey market. The shares were trading at a premium of Rs 255 over the IPO price in the grey market as of Tuesday, indicating premium listing at bourses. This amounts to a 41 per cent premium over the issue price.

Here are four easy steps to check your allotment status for Heranba Industries IPO on Bigshare Services website:

Go to the online portal

Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as Heranba Industries in the drop-down menu of the investors' centre section.

Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name - Heranba Industries

Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search

Through the application status, investors can see the number of shares subscribed during the IPO, and the shares allotted on the page.

The Rs 625-crore IPO of Heranba Industries, which closed on February 25, was subscribed 83.3 times. The IPO received overwhelming response from qualified institutional buyers as well as retail investors. The quota for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 67.4 times, while portion for retail investors was subscribed 11.84 times. The shares were available in a price band of Rs 626-627 per share.

The issue comprised fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 90.15 lakh (90,15,000) equity shares, where investors can bid in the lot of 23 equity shares and multiples thereof. The company collected Rs 187.50 crore from 18 anchor investors.

