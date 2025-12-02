IPO-bound SAI Parenterals expands footprint in Australia; acquires 74.6% in Noumed

IPO-bound SAI Parenterals (SPL) has acquired a 74.6% controlling stake in Noumed Pharmaceuticals, an Adelaide-based pharmaceutical supplier, for Rs 125 crore. Noumed Pharmaceuticals, with reported revenue of AUD 60 million, serves major pharmacy chains across Australia and New Zealand and is constructing a new manufacturing facility in Adelaide expected to commence operations by the end of 2026. This strategic move comes as SAI Parenterals positions itself for its forthcoming public offering.

SAI Parenterals filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on 30 September 2025, ahead of the planned IPO. The offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 285 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,500,000 equity shares by current shareholders. Each share in the IPO has a face value of Rs 5. The company is backed by investors such as Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital and Gruhas.

This acquisition marks a pivotal and transformative milestone in our journey toward becoming a global, innovation-ledformulations and CDMO platform, said Anil KK, Managing Director at SAI Parenterals. "The acquisition also strengthens our ability to leverage Noumed's established customer relationships and long-term supply contracts," he adds.

Sai Parenterals Limited is a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company offering a full spectrum of services that encompass research and development, regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and international commercialisation. It operates across two core segments: Branded Generic Formulations and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services.

Its manufacturing infrastructure includes five facilities in India, one managed via a wholly owned subsidiary, all holding significant accreditations including GMP, WHO-GMP, TGA-Australia, and PIC/S.

"We are excited to formalize this strategic partnership. Having worked with SAI Parenteral's for a considerable time, we are confident that together we can accelerate our product pipeline, benefit from SAI's manufacturing capabilities, and meet growing demand in the Australian, New Zealand, and global markets," said Mark Thulborne, Managing Director at Noumed Pharmaceuticals.

In addition to the acquisition, Noumed’s state-of-the-art facility, currently under construction with an investment of AUD 53 million, is expected to reinforce SAI Parenterals’ global footprint. Noumed manages a portfolio of over 451 product dossiers, providing comprehensive coverage across various therapeutic areas and enhancing the combined entity’s market presence in the Asia-Pacific region.