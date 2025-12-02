Wakefit IPO to open on December 8; check price band, issue size, key dates & other details

Wakefit Innovations, a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer home and furnishings company, will launch its Rs 1,288.89 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from 8 December to 10 December 2025. The IPO price band is set between Rs 185 and Rs 195 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each. Wakefit's proposed post-listing market capitalisation at the upper end is projected at Rs 6,373 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 76 shares, translating to a required investment of Rs 14,820. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum lot size is 1,064 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,07,480, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), the minimum is 5,168 shares, equating to Rs 10 lakh.

The issue consists of a fresh equity issue worth up to Rs 377.1 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.67 crore shares by existing shareholders, including key promoters Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, as well as other early backers such as Peak XV Partners, Redwood Trust, and Verlinvest S.A.

In terms of investor allocation, 10% of the IPO is reserved for retail investors, 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), following recent market norms for such offerings.

Advertisement

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) serve as the book running lead managers. Wakefit shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used in several areas: Rs 30.8 crore is earmarked for opening 117 new COCO (Company-Owned, Company-Operated) regular stores, Rs 15.4 crore for acquiring new equipment and machinery, Rs 161.4 crore for lease, sub-lease, and licence fee payments for existing outlets, and Rs 108.4 crore for marketing, advertising, and general corporate purposes.

Wakefit reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,273 crore in FY25. For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the company achieved revenue of Rs 724 crore and a profit of Rs 35.5 crore. Since its incorporation in 2016, Wakefit has become one of the fastest-growing homegrown companies in India's organised home and furnishings segment, surpassing Rs 1,000 crore in total income by March 2024.

Advertisement

The company’s portfolio features mattresses, furniture, and home furnishings, available through its own website, COCO stores, as well as third-party e-commerce marketplaces and multi-branded outlets. Wakefit operates as a full-stack, vertically integrated entity, overseeing design, manufacturing, distribution, and customer engagement in-house.

Currently, Wakefit runs five manufacturing facilities: two in Bengaluru, two in Hosur, and one in Sonipat. These sites feature advanced automation, including robotic arms and roller belts, aimed at streamlining production and minimising waste.