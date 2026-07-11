Is India's IPO pipeline creating a new generation of investor-ready startups?

India's booming IPO market is doing more than providing startups with an exit route—it is changing how young companies are built. As more startups aspire to list on stock exchanges, founders are increasingly prioritising governance, financial discipline and sustainable growth from an early stage.

India has emerged as one of the world's busiest IPO markets over the past few years, with a growing number of technology-led and new-age companies tapping public markets. Industry experts say this trend is encouraging startups to prepare for public-market scrutiny much earlier than before, making them more attractive to both private and public investors.

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According to Anish Maheshwari, MD & CEO of ViSURE Investment Affairs, the country's IPO pipeline is creating not just more listed companies, but fundamentally better businesses.

"I personally feel that India's IPO pipeline is doing much more than just creating listed companies; it is creating better businesses also," Maheshwari said.

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He noted that founders today understand that public market investors reward companies with strong corporate governance, predictable financial performance and sustainable business models rather than growth at any cost.

Higher valuations

According to Maheshwari, startups are gradually moving away from building businesses solely to achieve higher private-market valuations. Instead, many are strengthening compliance systems, improving financial reporting and adopting disciplined operating practices that can withstand the scrutiny of listed markets.

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This marks a significant shift from the funding boom of 2020-22, when many startups prioritised rapid user acquisition and revenue growth over profitability and governance. Since then, investors have increasingly demanded stronger financial discipline and a clearer path to sustainable growth.

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He believes this change is making startups "investor-ready" irrespective of whether they eventually raise another private funding round or pursue an IPO.

Public company

Maheshwari also pointed to a noticeable change in founders' mindset.

"Earlier, many startups were focused on raising the next round; today they are thinking about building businesses that can eventually withstand the scrutiny of public markets," he said.

Unlike private funding rounds, public markets require companies to meet higher standards of disclosure, governance and quarterly financial reporting.

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Many late-stage startups are now investing in independent boards, stronger internal controls, experienced finance teams and better risk management practices well before filing draft IPO papers. These steps not only improve IPO readiness but also enhance credibility with venture capital and private equity investors.

Positive signal for investors

Experts believe this evolution could strengthen India's broader capital markets by improving the quality of companies entering the public markets.

Businesses with transparent governance, cleaner financials and predictable earnings are generally viewed as lower-risk investments, making them more appealing to institutional investors, mutual funds and retail shareholders.

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A stronger pipeline of investor-ready companies could also reduce post-listing volatility and improve long-term wealth creation, as businesses enter public markets with more sustainable business models rather than relying solely on aggressive growth projections.

Maheshwari said the changing mindset among founders will strengthen the overall quality of India's startup ecosystem and build greater confidence among investors.

As India's IPO pipeline continues to expand, experts believe the focus is gradually shifting from simply getting listed to building businesses that can thrive long after the listing bell rings—a change that could benefit founders, investors and the broader economy alike.

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