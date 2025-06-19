Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
ipo corner
Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24; check price band, issue size, lot size, GMP and more

Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24; check price band, issue size, lot size, GMP and more

Kalpataru has appointed ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as the book running lead managers for the IPO.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24; check price band, issue size, lot size, GMP and more The pre-IPO profit flip is becoming a familiar storyline

Realty developer Kalpataru Ltd has announced its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band set between Rs 387 and Rs 414 per share. The IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on June 24 and will conclude on June 26. Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 36 shares per lot and in multiples thereof. The offering consists of a fresh issue amounting to Rs 1,590 crore, which will be directed towards the company. The company aims to reduce its existing debt, stated at Rs 10,186.6 crore as of April 2025, by utilising Rs 1,193 crore from the IPO proceeds.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kalpataru Ltd is part of the broader Kalpataru Group and competes with prominent players in the real estate sector such as Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties. The company's focus spans luxury, premium, and mid-income residential, commercial, and retail projects, along with integrated townships and lifestyle gated communities. As of March 2024, Kalpataru has 40 ongoing projects and has successfully completed 70. The company's total market capitalisation at the upper end of the price band is estimated to be ₹8,524 crore.

The competitive landscape includes various established real estate developers, positioning Kalpataru prominently within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company's rich portfolio signifies its robust presence and strategic positioning in the market.

Kalpataru has appointed ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as the book running lead managers for the IPO. MUFG Intime India Private Limited, also known as Link Intime, acts as the registrar. The anchor book for institutional investors is set to launch on June 23, preceding the public offering.

Advertisement

Regarding market dynamics, sources tracking unofficial market activities have disclosed that Kalpataru's unlisted shares were trading flat at ₹414 per share in the grey market. "The unlisted shares of Kalpataru were trading flat at ₹414 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities." As of Thursday, June 19, "the grey market premium (GMP) for Kalpataru IPO remains nil."

The Kalpataru IPO allotment is anticipated to be finalised by June 27, with shares expected to be credited into demat accounts by June 30. The company aims to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by July 1, offering new investment opportunities to the public.

With no significant grey market premium, the anticipation around the listing involves careful scrutiny from prospective investors and analysts. The IPO presents an opportunity for Kalpataru to fortify its financial standing by reducing its leverage and expanding its operational capabilities.

Advertisement

Key dates to note for this IPO include the opening date on June 24, the closing date on June 26, and the listing date on July 1, marking significant milestones in Kalpataru's market journey.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 19, 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today