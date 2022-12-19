scorecardresearch
KFin Technologies IPO to open today: GMP, price band, analyst views & more

KFin Technologies is India’s largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of AMC clients serviced as on September 30. Last heard, the IPO was commanding a thin GMP of Rs 8 per share

KFin Technologies has an asset-light business model with recurring revenue model, high operating leverage, profitability and cash generation, said Anand Rathi

The Rs 1,500 crore IPO by KFin Technologies is all set to hit the market today. The offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund will be sold in the Rs 347-Rs 366 price band. Ahead of its IPO Financial services platform KFin Technologies raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors. Analysts said the issue can be subscribed by investors with fairly long-term investment horizon.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 8:24 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 8:20 AM IST
