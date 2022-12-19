How to check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online; GMP, listing date & more

Sula Vineyards IPO, whose IPO ran from December 12 and December 14, will see its basis of allotment getting finalised today. Last heard, the issue was commanding a grey market discount of Rs 4 per share, ahead of its listing on December 22. The negative GMP suggests a muted listing for the stock.

Post the finalisation of basis of allotment, the initiation of refunds will be initiated on Tuesday for bidders who did not get the allotment. The credit of shares to Demat accounts of bidders, who got the allotment, will be made on Wednesday; and the listing, as suggested above, is likely on Thursday.



The Rs 960.35 crore IPO, which was sold in the Rs 340-357 price band, was subscribed 2.33 times during the bidding process. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 4.13 times; the one reserved for non-institutional buyers received 1.51 times bids while the retail quota was subscribed 1.65 times. The issue was subscribed only on the Day 3 of the bidding process.

Sula Vineyards is the market leader across all four price segments (Elite, premium, economy and popular) and also the market leader across all the wine variants namely red, white and sparkling wines. Sula's company’s business is broadly classified under two categories wine production, the import of wines and spirits, and the distribution of wines and spirits and sale of services from ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

Analysts noted that the response to the recent listings such as Uniparts India and Dharmaj Crop Guard came in lower than Street expectations. They added that recent IPOs, including Sula's were OFSes; they neither had unique businesses nor strong revenue growth visibility. Besides, they cited weak global scenario where talks of a possible recession in the US are gaining ground, weighing further on the listing prospects of recent IPOs.



