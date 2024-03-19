Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

Krystal Integrated Services is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, March 19. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, March 20. The facilities management services maker had received a decent response from the investors.



The IPO of Krystal Integrated Services ran between March 14 and March 18. The Mumbai-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 680-715 per share with a lot size of 20 shares. The company raised a little more than Rs 300 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17,50,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a little more than 13.2 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 7.33 times The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 43.91 times. The portions reserved for retail investors saw bidding for 3.32 times during the three-day bidding process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Krystal Integrated Services has seen a sharp improvement following the closure of the bidding process. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 65-70 per share, suggesting a listing pop of around 9-10 per cent for the investors. However, it was around Rs 34-35 apiece, when the issue had opened for bidding.



Krystal Integrated Services, incorporated in December 2000, provides facilities management services. They offer a wide range of services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, waste management, pest control, façade cleaning, and other services.



Brokerage firms, tracking the issue are, mostly positive on it citing its sound track record, strong execution performance, robust financial growth and reasonable valuations. However, a few analysts are skeptical on the issue on the back of current market sentiments, dependence on select clients and stiff competition in the industry.



Inga Ventures is the sole book running lead manager of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE with March 21, Thursday as the tentative date of listing on the bourses.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Krystal Integrated Services, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Krystal Integrated Services Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.