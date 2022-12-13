scorecardresearch
Landmark Cars IPO subscribed 4% in first 2 hours of bidding process; employee quota attracts 28% bids

Landmark Cars IPO is asking a valuation of 28 times FY22 earnings per share at the upper end of the price band Rs 481-506. Analysts said the IPO is a play on premium, luxury car sales in the domestic market

Landmark Cars' sales have grown at a CAGR of 15.8 per cent over FY20-22, with the company turning meaningfully profitable in FY22 with PAT at Rs 66 crore in FY22, led by improvement in Ebitda margin profile to 6 per cent against 3 per cent in FY20

The Rs 552 crore Landmark Cars IPO was subscribed 4 per cent in the first two hours of the bidding process on Monday, with the employee quota seeing 28 per cent subscription. The issue received bids for 3,03,340 shares against the issue size of 80,41,805 shares. The quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7 per cent while that of non institutional investors(NIIs) was subscribed 1 per cent.

Landmark's inclusive business model is capturing entire customer value chain.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
