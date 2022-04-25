LIC IPO likely to open on May 4 as govt proposes dates: Details here

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to open on May 4 and close on May 9, 2022, sources told Business Today on Monday.

LIC Board will be meeting tomorrow to give an in principal approval to the above dates.

Government will be filing the RHP on Wednesday morning with key details on issue price, discounts, and reservation.

The LIC IPO issue size is likely to be Rs 21,000 crore, around 22.14 crore shares.

The government aims to offload 3.5 per cent of its holding in the insurance behemoth, subject to regulator approval.

Earlier today, government of India had filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO, sources confirmed to Business Today.

The government is looking to sell a 3.5 per cent stake LIC, a senior government and banking source had told Reuters on Saturday.

The LIC IPO was initially planned for March. However, due to prevailing geopolitical tensions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IPO was pushed back.

LIC's embedded value was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors. Embedded value is a measure of the consolidated shareholders' value in an insurance company.



(With inputs from Karishma Asoodani, Rahul Srivastava)