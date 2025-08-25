Mangal Electrical IPO allotment today: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Mangal Electrical Industries is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, August 25. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday 26. The transformer and transmission player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Mangal Electrical Industries was open for bidding between August 20 and August 22, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 533-561 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 400 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 71,30,124 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 9.46 times, attracting birds worth Rs 2,790 crore, with nearly 4.48 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 10.54 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 18.79 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 4.84 times.

Incorporated in 2008, Jaipur-based Mangal Electrical Industries is engaged in manufacturing the transformers that are used for the distribution and transmission of electricity in the power sector. It processes transformer components, including lamination, CRGO slit coils, amorphous cores, coil and core assemblies, wound cores, toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.

The grey market premium of Mangal Electrical has nearly halved since the bidding kicked off-for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 14-15 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing gains of 2-3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 35 when the IPO ran for bidding.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book running lead manager for the IPO of Mangal Electrical Industries IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refund shall be initiated on Tuesday, August 26 Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with August 28, Thursday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Mangal Electrical Industries, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Mangal Electrical Industries Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.