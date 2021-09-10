Markolines Traffic Controls IPO to open on Sept 15: Issue size, lot size & other details

The initial public offer (IPO) of highway operation and maintenance servicing provider Markolines Traffic Controls will open on September 15.

The issue will close on September 20. The issue will comprise 51.28 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 78 per equity share (including premium of Rs 68) aggregating to nearly Rs 40 crore.

Of the issue size, 24.35 lakh shares have been reserved for retail individual investors and non-institutional investors. The objective of the IPO is prepayment/repayment of certain debt facilities, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Sanjay Bhanudas Patil and Karan Atul Bora are promoters of the company.

A retail investor can apply for a lot comprising 1,600 shares for Rs 1,24,800. The share is likely to be listed on the BSE SME exchange. Gretex Corporate Services is the lead manager of the issue.

The firm reported profit after tax of Rs 427.59 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 718.62 crore profit for the fiscal ended March 2020.

For fiscal ended March 2019, the company reported a profit of Rs 251.51 crore. Total revenue in last fiscal stood at Rs 15,796 crore against Rs 17,154 crore revenue for fiscal ended March 2020. For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm posted a revenue of Rs 7,348 crore.

Markolines Traffic Controls is a leading highway operation firm which commenced its business operations in 2002. In 2009, the firm ventured into the business opportunity of operation and maintenance of highway projects.