MTAR Technologies IPO share allotment on March 10: Here's how to check status

MTAR Technologies initial public offer's ( IPO) allotment status is likely to be finalised on March 10 (tomorrow). Investors, who put in bids for the Rs 600-crore IPO held from March 3 to March 5, can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.

Here's a step-by-step look at how you can check allotment status for MTAR Technologies IPO.

On BSE

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- MTAR Technologies.

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click the Search button

On KFin Technologies

- Go to the online portal

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as MTAR Technologies in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section. - Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

The share sale was subscribed 200.79 times on the last day. Investors put in bids for 145.79 crore shares against 72.60 lakh shares on offer.

While the category for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 164.99 times, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 650.79 times. Retail investors submitted bids of 28.40 times against the portion reserved for them.

Price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 574-Rs 575 per share. One could apply in the IPO in a minimum lot size of 26 shares. One lot in the share sale could be bought by spending Rs 14,950.

A maximum of 13 lots comprising 338 shares could be purchased with an amount of Rs 1,94,350. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21,48,149 equity shares and an offer for sale of 82,24,270 equity shares by promoters and investors. JM Financial and IIFL Securities were appointed as the book-running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares of MTAR Technologies will be listed on BSE and NSE on March 16.

The company raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurised water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, and has been serving defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

It works with clients like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

