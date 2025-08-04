Business Today
NSDL IPO share allotment today: How to check status, GMP, subscription, listing date and more

NSDL IPO allotment: Investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025 9:33 AM IST
NSDL IPO share allotment today: How to check status, GMP, subscription, listing date and moreNSDL IPO saw a stellar response from the investors, receiving 41 times subscription.

The allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL) is likely to be finalised today, August 4, 2025. The IPO closed on Friday, August 4, 2025. NSDL IPO saw a stellar response from the investors, receiving 41 times subscription. On Monday, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. 

Here's how to check allotment status on the BSE website. 

Investors have to select 'Equity' in the Issue Type and choose 'National Securities Depository Limited' from the dropdown menu. 

Then they should enter either their Application No. or PAN, verify by ticking on 'I am not a robot,' and click on 'Search.'

Check NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime

Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select ‘National Securities Depository Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Enter the details as per the option selected

Click on Search

Your NSDL IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NSDL shares have a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. NSDL IPO GMP is Rs 120 per share. This implies that in the grey market, NSDL shares are available higher by Rs 120 than their issue price.

 NSDL IPO will be list on BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing to the portion reserved for them by 103.95 times. The issue reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 34.98 times  and the retail investors portion was booked 7.73 times. The employees' portion was booked 15.42 times. 


 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
