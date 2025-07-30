NSDL vs Sri Lotus vs M&B Engineering: Check day 1 subscription status & GMPs of 3 IPOs

Three mainboard IPOs- National Securities Depository (NSDL), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&M Engineering, opened for bidding today, on Wednesday, July 30. Market infra player NSDL and real estate company Sri Lotus saw a strong bid on day one, while other pre-engineered building player M&B Engineering saw a lukewarm response. All three issues will close for bidding on Friday August 01.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sri Lotus Developers issue was subscribed more than twice in initial three hours, thanks to the all-round bidding. QIB portion was booked 3.45 times, while allocation for retailers and NIIs were subscribed 1.89 times and 1.76 times, respectively. As per data from BSE, the investors made bids for 9,14,13,000 equity shares, or 2.31 times, compared to the 3,96,58,730 equity shares offered for the bidding by 2.20 pm.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 140-150 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 100 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 792 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 5,28,00,000 equity shares.

Advertisement

Similarly, NSDL's issue was subscribed 1.30 per cent and Sai Life Sciences primary offering was booked 42 per cent as of the given time. For NSDL's issue, retail and NIIs portions were booked 1.40 times and 1.94 times, respectively and QIB portion was booked 72 per cent. Retail portion in M&B Engineering IPO was booked 1.67 times, while NIIs allocation saw 39 per cent bids. The QIB portion did not see any bids.

NSDL is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 4,011.6 crore via IPO, by selling its shares in the price band of Rs 760-800 apiece, with a lot size of 18 shares. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders. M&M Engineering is offering its shares in the range of Rs 366-385, with a lot size of 38 shares, to raise Rs 650 crore. It includes a fresh share sale of Rs 275 crore.

Advertisement

All the three issues command a strong premium in the grey market NSDL's IPO is currently exchanging hands at Rs 125-130 apiece, suggesting gains of 16-17 per cent to the investors. Similarly, M&B Engineering is commanding a GMP of Rs 60-65 apiece, signaling 16 per cent listing pop for the investors. Sri Lotus is leading the pack in GMP terms, which its premium stands at Rs 40-45, signaling around 30 per cent gains for the investors.