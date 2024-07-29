Ola Electric Mobility IPO price band announced; check GMP, key dates, lot size & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ola Electric Mobility will open for bidding on Friday, August 2. The electric vehicle (EV) maker is offering its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 72-76 apiece. Interested investors can subscribe to the issue in a lot size of 195 equity shares and its multiples thereafter until Tuesday, August 6.



The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility, founded in 2017, is an electric vehicle company that primarily manufactures electric vehicles and certain core components for electric vehicles such as battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory.



The IPO of Ola Electric includes a fresh share sale of up to Rs 5,500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders amounting to Rs 645.56 crore at the upper end of the price. It is looking to raise Rs 6,145.55 crore via its initial stake sale.



Promoter Bhavish Aggarwal and promoter group's Indus Trust, along with other shareholders including Alpha Wave Ventures, Alpine Opportunities Fund, Internet Funds III, MacRitchie Investment, Matrix Partners India Investments, SFV II Ostrich (DE), Ashna Advisors and Tekne Private Ventures XV will participate on OFS of the issue.



The net proceeds from the fresh issue shall be utilized towards capital expenditure to be incurred by its subsidiary, OCT for expansion of the capacity of its cell manufacturing plant; repayment or pre-payment, in full or part; investment into research and product development; expenditure to be incurred for organic growth initiatives; and general corporate purposes.



Even before the price band for the issue was officially announced, shares of Ola Electric Mobility were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15 per share, which is about 20 per cent higher from the upper end of its official price band range.



Since August 2021, Ola Electric has launched seven new products and announced four. The Ola S1 Pro, the first EV model, was delivered in December 2021, followed by the Ola S1, Ola S1 Air, Ola S1 X and Ola S1 X+ in the following years. On August 15, 2023, the company announced new EV models and a range of motorcycles including Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser.



The company operates its omnichannel distribution network across India, comprising 870 experience centers and 431 service centers, in addition to the Ola Electric website, as of October 31, 2023. In FY 2023, around 75 per cent of 2W exports from India were destined for Africa, LATAM, and South East Asia, while the domestic supply of E2W was limited.



Ola Electric reported a net loss of Rs 1,584.40 crore with a revenue of Rs 5,243.27 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The company's net loss stood at Rs 1,472.08 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,782.70 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23. Anchor book for the issue will open for bidding on Thursday, August 1.



The company has reserved shares worth Rs 5.5 crore for the eligible employees of the company, who will get a discount of Rs 7 per share in the issue. 75 per cent for the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of the net offer. Retail investors will have only 10 per cent of the net offer allocated for them.



Kotak Mahindra Capital, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities and BOB Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the OLA Electric IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE likely on August 9, Friday.