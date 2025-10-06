Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & more

Om Freight Forwarders is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, October 06. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by latest by Tuesday, October 07. The logistics solutions player saw a muted response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Om Freight Forwarders was open for bidding between September 29 and October 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 128-135per share with a lot size of 111 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 122.31 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share of Rs 24.44 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,50,000 shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 3.87 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 3.97 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 7.39 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 2.75 times and 57 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Incorporated in June 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five continents, serving over 700 locations. It emphasises technology integration, offering paper-free documentation, GPS tracking, and real-time shipment monitoring.

The grey market premium of Om Freight Forwarders saw a sharp correction thanks to muted bidding amid rebounding sentiments in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2 apiece, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 7-9 during the four-day bidding period.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is sole the book running lead manager of Om Freight Forwarders IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Tuesday, October 07. Shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Wednesday, October 8 as the date of listing.

Advertisement

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Om Freight Forwarders IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Om Freight Forwarders Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Advertisement

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.