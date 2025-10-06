Advance Agrolife IPO: Check application status, chances of allotment, latest GMP & more

Advance Agrolife is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, October 06. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, October 07. The agrochemical solutions provider saw a strong bidding from the investors.

The IPO of Advance Agrolife was open for bidding between September 30 and October 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 192.86 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,92,85,720 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 56.85 times fetching nearly 10 lakh applications, fetching bids for worth Rs 7,700 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 27.31 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 175.30 times. However, the retail investors' and employee quota were booked 23.06 times and 38.42 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Advance Agrolife has seen a sharp rise, following a strong bidding and recovered market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 20 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 20 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 14-15 during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in 2002, Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's products are used in cultivating major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both Kharif and Rabi seasons in India.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Advance Agrolife IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiation and credit of shares shall be initiated on Tuesday, October 07. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE, with Wednesday, October 8, 2025 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Advance Agrolife, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Advance Agrolife Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.