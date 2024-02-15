scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
OTT platform Ullu Digital eyes to be the biggest ever SME IPO. Details inside

Feedback

OTT platform Ullu Digital eyes to be the biggest ever SME IPO. Details inside

Ullu IPO: The company's DRHP, filed with the BSE SME, does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component, reports startup coverage portal Entrackr.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Founders Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal own 95 per cent shares in the company, according to the DRHP. Founders Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal own 95 per cent shares in the company, according to the DRHP.

Over-the-top streaming platform Ullu Digital has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around Rs 135-150 crore.

Ullu has proposed to raise funds via fresh issue of up to 62,62,800 equity shares.

If approved, Ullu will be the biggest ever SME IPO in terms of size. Spectrum Talent Management offer, which raised Rs 105 crore, is the largest IPO in the SME segment followed by Aashka Hospitals which garnered Rs 101.6 crore, Baweja Studios (Rs 97 crore), Khazanchi Jewellers (Rs 97 crore) and Wise Travel India, which raised Rs 94.7 crore, data from Chittorgarh.com shows.

The company's DRHP, filed with the BSE SME, does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component, reports startup coverage portal Entrackr.

The OTT platform aims to use the fresh funds to generate new content, hire more staff, and purchase international shows, among others.

Founders Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal own 95 per cent shares in the company, according to the DRHP.

Zenith Multi Trading DMCC has a 5 per cent stake in Ullu, according to the report.

Ullu generated Rs 58.33 crore in revenue from operations with a profit of Rs 12.28 crore for the period of April-September in the current fiscal year (FY24).

As of September 2023, the company has 20,92,975 subscribers. Ullu's revenue from operations grew two-fold to Rs 93.1 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 46.8 crore in FY22.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement