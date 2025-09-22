Pace Digitek IPO to open on September 26; check price band, issue size, GMP & more

Pace Digitek, a telecom infrastructure solution provider, is set to open its initial public offering on Friday, 26 September, with the issue closing on 30 September. The price band is set at Rs 208 to Rs 219 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 68 shares and in multiples thereafter. The total issue size amounts to Rs 819.15 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 3,74,04,018 equity shares. The IPO does not include an offer for sale component.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Of the total issue, Rs 630 crore will be directed towards capital expenditure for investment in the company’s subsidiary, Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd, to set up battery energy storage systems for a project with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. The remaining funds will go towards general corporate purposes.

Unistone Capital serves as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, with MUFG Intime India acting as the registrar. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on 3 October, and shares are scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, 6 October.

The offering has a specific reservation structure: 50 per cent of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders, and 35 per cent to retail individual investors. Employees have a reservation worth Rs 2 crore and will receive a discount of Rs 20 per share.

Advertisement

Pace Digitek focuses on telecom infrastructure, including the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of telecom towers and optical fibre cables. The company further provides operation and maintenance services and turnkey solutions in the sector.

The business generates revenue from three primary verticals: telecommunications, information and communication technology (ICT), and energy. The company maintains an operational presence across multiple Indian states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Mizoram, as well as in Africa and Myanmar.