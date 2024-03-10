Popular Vehicles, Krystal Integrated, Pratham EPC and Signoria among 7 IPOs that open next week

Seven IPOs open next week along with eight stocks that will make their Street debut. Mainboard will see Popular Vehicles and Krystal Integrated opening for subscription next week, while Pratham EPC, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense, and AVP Infracon are slotted in the SME category.

Popular Vehicles

Popular Vehicles & Services will open for subscription on March 12 and close on March 14. It carries a fixed a price band of Rs 280-295. The firm that specialises in vehicle ownership category plans to raise around Rs 602 crore comprising a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,917,075 shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The retail quota is fixed at 35%, the QIB portion at 50%, and the HNI portion at 15%.

Krystal Integrated

Krystal Integrated’s IPO opens for subscription on March 14 and close on March 18. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale

of up to 1,750,000 shares of face value of Rs 10 each. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for debt payment, working capital requirements of the facilities management services company.

KP Green Engineering IPO will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 19. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 137 to Rs 144 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares.

The company is eyeing Rs 189.50 crore through this IPO. The allotment for the KP Green Engineering IPO is expected to be finalized on March 20, with a tentative listing date of March 22. AVP Infracon IPO launches its IPO on March 13. For the SME IPO which closes on March 16, the company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs71 to Rs 75 per share.

The company plans to raise Rs 52.34 crore at the upper end of the price band from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh equity shares. The allotment is expected to be finalized on March 18 and the tentative listing date on NSE Emerge platform is March 20.

Among listings RK Swamy will list on March 12, while VR Infraspace will debut on NSE Emerge platform on the same day. Sona Machinery shares will list on the NSE Emerge platform on March 13, while JB Chemicals will debut on the mainboard. Shree Karni Fabcom and Kourna Fine Diamond will list on the SME segment on March 14, while Gopal Snacks will debut in the mainboard on the same day. Pune E-Stock Broking lists on SME platform on March 15.