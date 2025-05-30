Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Prostarm Info Systems is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, May 30. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either by weekend or latest by Monday, June 02. The UPS and investor maker saw a bumper response from the investors.

The IPO of Navi Mumbai-based Schloss Prostarm Info Systems was open for bidding between May 27 and May 29. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-105 per share with a lot size of 142 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 168 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,60,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 97.20 times, fetching over 17.54 lakh applications worth Rs 11,370 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 104.49 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked subscribed 222.14 times. The quota of retail investors was booked 39.49 times during the bidding process.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Prostarm Info Systems has seen some correction even after a strong bidding due to recent dull listings. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of 20 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 19 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 24 on the first day of the bidding.

Incorporated in 2008, Prostarm Info Systems is an Indian company specialising in designing, manufacturing, and selling energy storage and power conditioning equipment. It manufactures various power solution products, like UPS systems, inverter systems, solar hybrid inverter systems, lithium-ion battery packs and voltage stabilisers.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the Prostarm Info Systems IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, June 03, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Prostarm Info Systems , can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Prostarm Info Systems Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.