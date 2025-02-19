Quality Power IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Quality Power Electrical Equipments is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, February 19. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by weekend or latest by Monday January 13. The energy equipment maker's IPO had received a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of Quality Power Electrical Equipments was open for bidding between February 14 and February 18. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 401-425 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 858.70 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 225 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,49,10,500 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a merley 1.29 times. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed about 1.03 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1.45 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 1.83 times during the three-day bidding.



The grey market premium (GMP) of Quality Power has seen a sharp correction on the back of dull bidding for the issue and dented market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a no grey market premium (GMP), suggesting a flat listing for investor investors. The GMP stood around Rs 100 before the issue kicked off.



Incorporated in 2001, Sangli-based Quality Power Electrical Equipments is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies. It provides high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for grid connectivity and energy transition, specializing in power products across generation, transmission, distribution, and automation sectors.



Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the Quality Power IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The company will finalize the basis of allotment by Wednesday and the status shall be out latest by Thursday. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE with February 21, Friday.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Quality Power Electrical Equipments, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit