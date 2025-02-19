scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Enterprises, Adani Power: Adani group stocks fall up to 4%; here's why

Feedback

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power: Adani group stocks fall up to 4%; here's why

Shares of Adani Group dropped as much as 4 per cent at the opening tick on Wednesday's trading session after the US SEC requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation.

The US SEC has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme. The US SEC has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme.

Shares of Adani Group dropped as much as 4 per cent at the opening tick on Wednesday's trading session after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of the Indian conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, reported news agency Reuters. However, the stock scripted partial recovery following the knee-jerk reaction.

Related Articles


According to the court filing on Tuesday, the US SEC has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million (Rs 2,300 crore) bribery scheme. This led to another round of sell-off in Adani Group stocks.


Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, tanked more than 4.30 per cent to Rs 2,123.95 on Wednesday, with its total market capitalization slipping below Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 2,219.45 in the previous trading session on Tuesday.


Adani Green Energy Ltd, declined 4.25 per cent to Rs 860 during the session, against its previous close at Rs 898.20 on Tuesday. The total mcap of the company slipped below Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, the other Nifty50 constituent, was down 2.65 per cent to Rs 1,055.25, with a total mcap of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.


Adani Power Ltd also fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 472.50 at the opening tick while Adani Energy Solutions, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Total Gas were down 2.4 per cent each to Rs 660 and Rs 564.85, respectively, in the early trade. Adani Wilmar was shed a little more than 2 per cent to Rs 250 apiece.


The SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani. Neither man is in US custody, and they are currently located in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 19, 2025, 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd