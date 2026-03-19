Rajputana Stainless IPO shares listing today: Check latest GMP before stock market debut

Shares of Rajputana Stainless are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Thursday, March 19 after metal products are likely to be listed on flat note, mostly with mild gains, if one goes by the current signals from the unofficial market. However, jittered market sentiments may dent its listing prospects later today.

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Ahead of its listing, shares of Rajputana Stainless were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 apeice, suggesting nearly 2-3 per cent listing pop for the investors. However, its GMP trend has remained range bound since the closure of the issue, hovering in Rs 2-3 apeice range.

IPO of Rajputana Stainless was open for bidding between March 09-11 as the company raised a total of Rs 255 crore from its primary offering, which was fresh share sale of Rs 179 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 62.50 lakh equity shares. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 116-122 apeice, with a lot size of 110 equity shares.

According to the data from BSE, the IPO of Rajputana Stainless was subscribed 1.12 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 285.72 crore through. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 2.51 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 2.51 times. Retail portion was booked only 27 per cent.

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However, Rajputana Stainless permitted investors to withdraw their bids for next three trading sessions March 12-16 after the circulation of emails and video materials inviting investors to participate in the IPO. Prior to this, Rajputana Stainless has withdrawn the anchor allocation from the issue.

Incorporated in 1991, Gujarat-based Rajputana Stainless is engaged in manufacturing long and flat stainless-steel products. It offers a range of stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black and bright bars, flat & patti, and other ancillary products, in over 80 diverse grades. The company primarily sells its products domestically through direct sales and traders.

Ahead of its IPO, brokerage firms had a mixed view on this issue. Nirbhay Capital Services was the sole book running lead manager for the Rajputana Stainless and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.