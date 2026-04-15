F&O trades: Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Hero Moto, Cummins among 4 long & 4 short stock ideas

Indian benchmark indices have been witnessing volatility amid a series of mixed global and domestic headwinds. The US–Iran ceasefire was the most pivotal trigger for the market but failed talks in Islamabad, Pakistan dented the sentiments. For India cheaper crude is a multi-layered positive: it compresses the current account deficit, softens retail inflation and reduces fiscal stress.

Advertisement

Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F\&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade:



Long trading ideas



Force Motors (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 22,700 | Target Price: Rs 24,978 | Stop Loss: Rs 21,635 | Margin: Rs 1,86,900

Force Motors Ltd is exhibiting a strong bullish setup, having broken out decisively from a declining channel, signaling a continuation of the broader uptrend. The stock continues to maintain a robust structure of higher highs and higher lows on the larger time frame, reflecting sustained buying interest and strong trend persistence. It is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, with positive EMA alignment further reinforcing underlying strength. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding firm in a healthy zone and MACD sustaining in bullish territory. The overall price action suggests improving sentiment, with dips likely to attract buying interest as the trend remains firmly skewed towards the upside.



Advertisement

Muthoot Finance (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 3,535 | Target Price: Rs 2,819 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,365 | Margin: Rs 2,29,900

Muthoot Finance Ltd is displaying a strong bullish setup after delivering a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has successfully reclaimed all its key moving averages, reflecting strengthening momentum and a shift in trend direction. Price action is turning constructive with early signs of higher highs and higher lows, while improving EMA alignment supports the ongoing upmove. Momentum indicators such as RSI are trending in a healthy zone and MACD remains in bullish territory. The overall structure suggests growing strength, with the breakout likely to support further upside as sentiment continues to improve.



Advertisement

Cummins India (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 5,044 | Target Price: Rs 5,347 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,867 | Margin: Rs 2,01,500

Cummins India Ltd is exhibiting a strong bullish setup after delivering a decisive breakout to fresh all-time highs, signaling continuation of the primary uptrend. The stock maintains a well-defined structure of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. It is trading firmly above all key moving averages, with positive EMA alignment reinforcing trend strength. The recent consolidation near highs followed by breakout indicates strong accumulation. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI in a healthy zone and MACD in bullish territory, suggesting continued strength and potential for further price expansion in the near term.



Waaree Energies (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 3,370| Target Price: Rs 3,672 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,213 | Margin: Rs 1,57,000

Waaree Energies Ltd is showing a constructive bullish setup after delivering a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating a potential trend resumption. The stock has witnessed steady accumulation near its base, followed by a strong move above the consolidation range, reflecting renewed buying interest. Price action has improved with the stock reclaiming key moving averages, while EMA alignment is gradually turning positive, supporting the uptrend. Momentum indicators are also strengthening, with RSI moving higher and MACD entering bullish territory. The overall structure suggests improving sentiment, with the breakout likely to pave the way for further upside in the near term.



Advertisement

Short trading ideas



Hero MotoCorp (Apr Fut) | Entry: Rs 5,283 | Target Price: Rs 4,905 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,500 | Margin: Rs 1,49,350

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is showing signs of structural weakness, with a double top formation visible on the weekly chart, indicating a potential trend reversal. On the daily timeframe, the stock has broken its higher low structure, confirming a shift toward a bearish trend. Price is trading below the 55-day EMA and facing resistance at the 21-day EMA, reflecting sustained selling pressure. A retest of the breakdown level is underway, which may act as a supply zone. The overall setup remains weak, with sell entry around Rs 5,283, stop-loss at Rs 5,500, and a downside target of Rs 4,905 in the near term.



Polycab India (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 7,546 | Target Price: Rs 7,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,820 | Margin: Rs 2,11,900

Polycab India Ltd is showing signs of weakness after facing rejection from the Fibonacci golden zone, indicating supply pressure at higher levels. The 21 and 55 EMA are converging, reflecting lack of trend strength and possible consolidation before a downside move. RSI is also rejecting the 50 psychological level, suggesting fading momentum. Price action shows lower highs forming, along with repeated failure to sustain above the resistance zone near Rs 7,600. The structure indicates distribution, with sellers active on rallies. The overall bias remains bearish, with entry at Rs 7,546, stop loss at Rs 7,820, and a downside target of Rs 7,000 in the near term.



Advertisement

Swiggy (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 267 | Target Price: Rs 248 | Stop Loss: Rs 278 | Margin: Rs 84,300

Swiggy Ltd is exhibiting a strong bearish structure, consistently facing rejection from the 21-day EMA while trading below the 55-day EMA, indicating sustained downward momentum. The stock is hovering near its all-time lows, reflecting persistent selling pressure and weak demand at lower levels. Each pullback is weaker than the previous one, highlighting declining buying interest on dips. The formation of continuous lower highs and lower lows confirms a well-established downtrend. RSI remains below the 50 mark, signaling weak momentum. The setup favors downside continuation, with entry at Rs 267, stop-loss at Rs 278 and target at Rs 248 in the near term.



Kalyan Jewellers India (Apr Fut) | Entry at Rs 440 | Target Price: Rs 395 | Stop Loss: Rs 458 | Margin: Rs 1,42,400

Kalyan Jewellers continues to exhibit a bearish structure, forming consistent lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. The current price action suggests completion of a lower high, aligning with rejection from the Fibonacci golden zone of the previous swing, indicating a potential move toward a fresh lower low. The recent bounce appears corrective rather than impulsive, with weak follow-through and selling pressure emerging near resistance levels. Price is also struggling to sustain above the recent supply zone, reinforcing the downside bias. The setup remains bearish, with entry at Rs 440, stop-loss at Rs 458 and a downside target of Rs 395 in the near term.