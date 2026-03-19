Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, UltraTech, Gaudium, Manappuram, Mazagon, Nazara, Vedanta

Indian benchmark indices posted gains for the third straight session led by low level buying, after the recent sell-off but upside remains capped due to geopolitical tensions, higher crude prices and falling rupee. The BSE Sensex rose 633.29 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 76,704.13, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 196.65 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 23,777.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19, 2026

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Corporate actions today: Shree Ram Twistex will announce its results for December 2025 quarter today, while shares of SAIL and Samman Capital remain in F&O ban for the day.

Rajputana Stainless: After being delayed for listing, the metal player will make its stock market debut on Thursday, March 19 after the company raised a total of Rs 255 crore, selling its shares for Rs 122 apeice between March 9-11. The issue was overall booked 1.12 times during the bidding process, but permitted investors to withdraw their bids between March 12-16.

HDFC Bank: Atanu Chakraborty, the non-executive Chairman of India's largest private lender, has resigned unceremoniously on Wednesday, citing differences with the board. The bank told exchanges that the RBI has approved the appointment of Keki Mistry as the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three months.

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UltraTech Cement: The cement major has acquired a 26.18 per cent stake in Sunsure Solarpark Seven for Rs 19.2 crore to meet its green energy needs, optimise energy costs, and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence player has entered into a contract with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) for the construction and sale of one 3,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel platform supply vessel (PSV). The contract value is approximately $39 million.

United Breweries: The alcohol & beverage maker has received environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for its proposed greenfield brewery with a capacity of 1.3 million hectolitres per annum in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

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Vedanta: The metal mining company board is scheduled to meet on March 23 to consider a third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for FY 2025-26. The record date to determine shareholder entitlement has been fixed as March 28.

Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has approved Bain Capital's acquisition of joint control of Manappuram Finance and its subsidiaries. The company and its subsidiaries have now received all requisite statutory approvals for Bain Capital's proposed investment of nearly Rs 4,385 crore.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company has received an allotment letter from DMIC Vikram Udyogpuri for 30 acres of land in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to set up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility. The company board has approved an investment of up to Rs 533 crore, to be made in a phased manner.

Belrise Industries: The auto ancillary player's subsidiary, Belrise UK Holdings, has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Chester Hall Precision Engineering Holdings, a UK-based precision engineering group serving the global aerospace, space, and defence sectors.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health: The recently listed niche healthcare service provider saw a 6.85 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs Rs 3.63 crore, while its revenue increased 70 per cent YoY to Rs 24.5 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter rose 15.79 per cent to Rs 66 crore, while margins compressed 1,250 bps to 26.72 per cent for the quarter.

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Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player has launched world’s first Lasmiditan dispersible tablets for treatment of acute migraine. The DCGI-approved formulation introduces a patient-friendly approach to migraine management, designed to provide faster and more convenient relief during sudden migraine attacks.

Nazara Technologies: The online gaming company's wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Technologies UK, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 50 per cent controlling stake in social gaming platforms Bluetile Games SL and BestPlay Systems SL for $100.3 million (Rs 918 crore).

GR Infraprojects: The infra and EPC player has emerged as the L1 bidder for a project worth Rs 2,440.87 crore from the National Highways Authority of India. The project involves the construction of a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama to Munger in Bihar under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Physicswallah: The new age edtech player has received an assessment order and demand notice from the Income Tax Department, raising a tax demand of Rs 263.34 crore. The department has treated investments received during Assessment Year 2023-24, including those from SEBI-registered Category II AIFs, as taxable income.

Delhivery: The new age logistics solutions player has expanded its economy air parcel service under Delhivery International to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

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Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The Income Tax Department has issued a notice of demand to the bank, raising a tax demand of Rs 204.2 crore for Assessment Year 2013–14.

Natco Pharma: The pharma player's company board is scheduled to meet on March 24 to consider a scheme of arrangement for the demerger of its agrochemicals division, on a going concern basis, into its wholly owned subsidiary, Natco Crop Health Sciences.

GNG Electronics: The electronics player has entered into a supplemental working capital facilities agreement with DBS Bank India, expanding its credit facility to Rs 800 crore. The agreement enhances the company’s existing facility from Rs 30 crore to Rs 80 crore, aimed at supporting its growing working capital requirements.

Delta Corp: The gaming player and its subsidiary, Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment, have received notices from the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Goa, demanding Rs 1,752.38 crore for FY 2022-23 over an alleged tax shortfall.

Puravankara: The real estate company's subsidiary, Purva Oak Private Limited, has received a registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for launching Tower D in its existing project, Purva Panorama.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The civil construction company has received an order worth Rs 393.04 crore from the Airport Authority of India for the development of a new greenfield airport at Bundi, Rajasthan.

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SoftTech Engineers: The software & consulting player has powered the digital transformation of urban governance in Jammu and Kashmir with its CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR) technology. The platform automatically scrutinises AutoCAD drawings and verifies compliance with building bye-laws and GIS-mapped master plans, eliminating manual intervention and accelerating approvals.

Orissa Minerals Development Company: The company has appointed GVN Prasad as Managing Director, replacing Vasudha Chandra Suratkal, effective February 22.