Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status, GMP, listing date & more

Rashi Peripherals Ltd, whose initial public offer (IPO) ran from February 7 to February 9, is likely to finalise its basis of allotment today. The Rs 600 crore issue was subscribed a total 62.95 times and was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 75 per share, hinting at a 24 per cent listing pop for the issue. The stock will likely list on Thursday, February 14, along side with Capital Small Finance and Jana Small Finance Bank. If the GMP trend holds true, Rashi Peripherals' listing would be a similar to Apeejay Surrendra Park, whose shares debuted on BSE and NSE on Monday at 20 per cent premium over the issue price.

GMP trend

Last week, four mainboard IPOs namely Rashi Peripherals, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Capital Small Finance and Jana Small Finance Bank raised a cumulative of Rs 2,613 crore in the primary maket. This week will see two mainboard IPOs amounting Rs 1,672 crore hitting the Dalal Street.

Capital Small Finance is not commanding any premium in the grey market while Jana Small Finance Bank is commanding a GMP of Rs 37, which hints at a single digit jump at stock listing. Both the IPOs ran alongside with Rashi Peripherals, from February 7 to February 9.

In the case of Rashi Peripherals, it is a distribution partner for ICT products with pan-India and multi-channel distribution footprint. Redington Ltd is a key competitor in the listed space.

Allotment status

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Rashi Peripherals Ltd in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, which is qualified to act and electronically process all IPO applications. The registrar carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.

