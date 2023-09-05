Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed over 12.5x on day 2 so far; NIIs portion booked 23 times

The Rs 165-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering continued to witness a robust response from the investors during the second day of the bidding process. The issue, which kicked-off for bidding on Monday, September 4, was subscribed 5.88 times, by the end of day 1.



Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is selling its shares in the range of Rs 93-98 apiece during the three-day bidding process and investors can make a bid of a minimum of 150 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue includes a sale of 1.38 crore fresh equity shares while its promoter Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi will offloard 30.40 lakh equity shares via offer-for-sale route.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 14,82,82,200 equity shares, or 12.58 times, compared to the 1,17,88,000 equity shares offered for the subscription by 12.45 pm on Tuesday, September 5. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.



The allocation for non-institutional bidders fetched 22.94 times bids, while the portion of retail investors saw a subscription of 15.35 times. However, the portion reserved for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed only 10 per cent as of the same time.



Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, which was incorporated in 2002, manufactures stainless steel finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes, and tubes. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering has four manufacturing units located at Vadodara and Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Ahead of its IPO, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering raised Rs 49.5 crore after finalising the allocation of 50,52,000 equity shares to six anchor investors at Rs 98 per share. Societe Generale, Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund and Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund participated in the anchor book.



Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the stock and suggested a bid for the issue citing its strong business fundamental and in-line valuations. However, some analysts have a word of caution for the investors, who have cited rising competition from unorganized players as a key risk for the issue.



At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E of 19 times with a market cap of Rs 4,752 crore post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 29.12 per cent. The company’s cost-efficient operations with a proper product mix and high-margin product portfolio will add value to the overall business, said Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers with a subscribe for long term tag.



The company has reserved half of the issue, or 50 per cent equity shares, for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of the allocation in the primary offering. Remaining 35 per cent shares shall be reserved for the retail investors of the issue.



With a robust backward integrated business model, wide Product Portfolio, a good customer base, and no direct peers present in the SS finishing steel industry, makes the RPEL stand out. However, the company lags revenue growth at 18 per cent CAGR when compared to peers, said Hensex Securities, which remains 'neutral' on the issue.



Unistone Capital is the sole manager to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar. Shares of the company will be listed at both exchanges- BSE and NSE- with September 14, Thursday, as the tentative date of listing.





Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

