Regaal Resources IPO: Check application status, allotment date, latest GMP & listing day

Regaal Resources is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, August 18. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, August 19. The maize specialty products player saw a bumped response from the investors.

The IPO of Regaal Resources was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 96-102 per share with a lot size of 144 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 306 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 94.12 lakh equity shares worth Rs 96 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 159.88 times, fetching over 35.65 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 34,250 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a bumper 190.97 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked a whopping 356.73 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 57.75 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Regaal Resources has seen some correction despite a strong bidding amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 24-26 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 24-26 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 32-34, when the issue was running for bidding.

Incorporated in 2012, Regal Resources manufactures maize specialty products in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The manufacturing unit is located in Kishanganj, Bihar, spanning 54.03 acres with zero liquid discharge. It exports its products to Nepal and Bangladesh. It caters to diverse industries including food products, paper, animal feed, and adhesives.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers for Regaal Resources IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, August 20 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Regaal Resources, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Regaal Resources Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.