RK Swamy IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

RK Swamy is likely to finalise the basis of allotment for its recent public issue on Thursday, March 7. Bidders are likely to receive messages, alerts or emails regarding debit of funds or revocations of IPO mandate latest by Monday, March 11. The market research and communication player had received a decent response for its IPO, which ran from Mach 4 to March 6.



The Chennai-based RK Swamy sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 270-288 per share. The company raised Rs 423.56 crore through its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of up to Rs 173 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 87,00,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed only 25.94 times. The quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 34.36 times while the one reserved for qualified institutional bidders was booked 20.58 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 34.03 times. Employee quota saw 2.52 times bidding.



The grey market premium (GMP) of RK Swamy has seen a sharp correction amid volatility in the secondary market. Last heard, the company was commanding a mild premium of Rs 17-20 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 6-7 per cent. It was around Rs 90, when the issue was opened for bidding.



RK Swamy is engaged in the business of integrated marketing communications, customer data analysis, full-service market research and syndicated studies for more than five decades. Incorporated in 1973, RK Swamy is a data-driven, integrated marketing services provider that leverages digital initiatives.



Analysts mostly had positive views on the issue as they cited historical record, consistent financial performance, long-term relations with repeat customers and rising demand and expanding market size. Rising competition, demand for more working capital and changing trends may dent company's prospects, they cited as risks.



Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the RK Swamy IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are set to list at Dalal Street on March 12, Tuesday, 2024 on both BSE and NSE.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of RK Swamy, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select RK Swamy Ltd Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.



1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.