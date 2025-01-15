Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment status: 2 ways to check application, latest GMP & more

Sat Kartar Shopping is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, January 15, 2024. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, January 16, 2025. The SME IPO of the healthcare products player saw a bumper response from the investors.

The IPO of New Delhi-based Sat Kartar Shopping was open for bidding between January 10 and January 14 . It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 77-81 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 33.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 41,82,800 equity shares.



The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 332.78 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 808.3 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 250.35 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 124.75 times.



Incorporated in June 2012, New Delhi-based Sat Kartar Shopping is an Ayurveda healthcare company focused on delivering natural wellness solutions for therapeutic and lifestyle products, promoting a healthier lifestyle. It offers holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle products based on traditional Ayurveda practices, serving individual consumers directly.



Narnolia Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Sat Kartar Shopping IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is Prabhat Financial Services. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Friday, January 17, 2025.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Sat Kartar Shopping, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited (https:https://www.skylinerta.com/), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

2) Click on public issues in the blue-tab.

3) Select the company in the dropbox, whose allotment status you need to check.

4) Enter the details of the mode of your choice out of: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

5) Hit Search to know your allotment status.