Technichem Organics IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

Technichem Organics is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Friday, January 03, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either over the weekend or latest by Monday, January 06. The SME IPO saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Ahmedabad-based Technichem Organics was open for bidding between December 31, 2024 and January 02, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 52-55 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 25.25 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh shares sale of 45,90,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 425.09 times, attracting bids with more than Rs 7,100 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 101.49 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 1,078.90 times. The allocations retail investors were subscribed 329.43 times during the bidding process.



Incorporated in 1996, Technichem Organics is engaged in the business of manufacturing a variety of chemicals, speciality chemicals, pigment & dye intermediates and air oxidation chemistry. It serves a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, coatings, pigments, dyes, and more.



The grey market premium of Technichem Organics has remained stable throughout the bidding process. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 15 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 27-28 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 11 when the issue had opened for bidding.



Shreni Shares is the book running lead manager of the Technichem Organics IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Technichem Organics IPO is Shreni Shares. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on Thursday, Tuesday, January 07, 2025 on BSE SME platform.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Indo Farm Equipment, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select the company name in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.