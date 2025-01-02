Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO: SME issue to open on Jan 3; All details here

The initial public offering (IPO) of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is set to open for subscription on Friday, January 03, 2025. The furniture products player shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 80-85 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and its multiples. Three-day bidding for the issue shall conclude on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.

Incorporated in 2015, Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms manufactures pre-engineered and pre-fabricated modular panels and doors for building cleanrooms in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors. It is an end-to-end supplier of cleanroom products and technology for plants.



The IPO of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is entirely a fresh sale of up to 32,64,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 27.74 crore at the upper end of the price band. The anchor book the issue, if any, shall be announced on Thursday, January 02, 2025.



Retail investors for the issue can apply for a single lot, or 1,600 equity shares, amounting to Rs 1,36,000 at the upper end of the price band. Other investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 3,200 equity shares, amounting to Rs 2,72,000 at Rs 85 apiece.



Fabtech Technologies' product range includes cleanroom panels, view panels, doors, ceiling panels, covings, HVAC systems, and electrification works, tailored to plant designs and requirements. The company’s manufacturing facility is located in Umbergaon, Valsad, Gujarat, covering 70,000 sq. ft.



For the six months ended on September 30, 2024, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms reported a net profit of Rs 5.40 crore with a revenue of Rs 62.23 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 5.78 crore with a revenue of Rs 97.99 crore for the financial year 2023-24.



The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of the net offer. Remaining 35 per cent of the net offer shall be allocated towards retail investors of the issue. The company shall command a total market capitalization close to Rs 105 crore.



Vivro Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Fabtech Technologies IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Fabtech Technologies IPO is Rikhav Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on Friday, January 10 at the BSE SME platforms.