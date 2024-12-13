Toss The Coin IPO allotment status: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Toss The Coin is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, November 27. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, November 28. The marketing consulting player's SME IPO saw a solid response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Chennai-based Toss The Coin was open for bidding between December 10-12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 172-182 per share with a lot size of 600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 9.17 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 5,04,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 1,025.76 times, thanks to a strong interest from non-institutional investors (NIIs)and retail investors, whose quotas were subscribed about 964.18 times and 1,550.76 times, respectively. The portion allocated for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 147.69 times.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Toss The Coin has managed to hold its ground despite the selling pressure in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 200 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 100 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained consistent over the period.



Incorporated in 2020, Toss the Coin is a marketing consulting company that provides custom-made marketing services to clients It offers marketing consulting services for B2B tech companies. It has experience working with multiple technology organizations, big and small, to craft their GTM strategies from branding, content development, designs, websites, social media campaigns, and more.



Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Toss The Coin IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Toss The Coin IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform with December 17, Tuesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Toss The Coin, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Toss The Coin Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.