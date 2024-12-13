Jungle Camps India IPO: Check allotment status, latest GMP and listing date

Jungle Camps India is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, December 13. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate over the weekend or latest by Monday, December 16. The leisure services player saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Jungle Camps India was open for bidding between December 10 and December 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 68-72 per share with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares. The company raised a total of Rs 29.42 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 40,86,400 equity shares.



The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 494.58 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 760.48 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 551.20 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 196.62 times.



The grey market premium of Jungle Camps India has seen a major hit despite a strong bidding for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 60 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 83 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 75 at the beginning of the issue.



Incorporated in 2002, Jungle Camps India operates wildlife camps and hotels, motels, inns, guest houses, holiday homes, health clubs, catering houses, and restaurants in India. It is a conservation-focused hospitality group that operates four award-winning boutique resorts in prime wildlife and tiger reserve national parks across central India.



Khambatta Securities is sole the book running lead manager of the Jungle Camps India IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Jungle Camps India IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform with December 17, Tuesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Jungle Camps India, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Jungle Camps India Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited (https:https://www.skylinerta.com/), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

2) Click on public issues in the blue-tab.

3. Select the company in the dropbox, whose allotment status you need to check.

4.Enter the details of the mode of your choice out of: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

5) Hit Search to know your allotment status.