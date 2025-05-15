Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & more

Virtual Galaxy Infotech is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, May 15. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Friday, May 16 or latest over the weekend. The SME IPO of the substations player saw a bumper response from the investors.

The IPO of Nagpur-based Virtual Galaxy Infotech was open for bidding between May 09 and May 14. It had offered its shares for Rs 142 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 93.29 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 65,70,000 equity shares.



The SME issue of Virtual Galaxy Infotech was overall subscribed a solid 231.45 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 590.27 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 134.03 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 129.72 times.



Virtual Galaxy Infotech saw bids for 1,01,69,89,000 equity shares for a net issue of 43,94,000 equity shares, amounting to Rs 14,441.24 crore. Nearly 3.24 lakh applications came for the issue, wherein 2.94 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. More than 28,800 NIIs made their bids for the issue.

The grey market premium of Virtual Galaxy Infotech has seen a decent rise following a strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 85-87 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 61.27 per cent for the investors. The current GMP signal a profit of Rs 87,000 per lot for the investors getting the allotment.



Incorporated in September 1997, Virtual Galaxy Infotech is an IT services and consulting firm which delivers innovative software products and services across multiple sectors, including banking and finance, ERP, e-government, web services, cloud computing, big data, IoT, and system integration.



Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO is Alacrity Securities. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Virtual Galaxy Infotech, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Maashitla Securities (https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd.

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized.

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) Hit submit.