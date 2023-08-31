Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO allotment today: How to check you application status and latest GMP

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is scheduled to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on today, that is Thursday, August 31. The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia received a super solid response from all the categories of investors during the three-day bidding process. The issue was open for bidding between August 24 and August 28.



The primary offering of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was entirely a sale of 3.12 crore fresh equity shares amounting to Rs 309 crore. The company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 94-99 apiece, and the investors could make bids for a minimum of 130 equity shares and its multiples thereof.



The IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was overall subscribed a stellar 87.82 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked a whopping 171.69 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed an astounding 111.03 times. Retail investors were nowhere behind in bidding as their quota was subscribed 32.01 times.

Incorporated in 1986, Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is engaged in the business of designing and constructing infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one union territory in India.



Majority of the brokerage firms are positive on the issue and have suggested subscribing to it citing its robust order book, strong execution, healthy financial, growth prospects and attractive valuations for the investors. However, dependency on government projects, high working capital and increasing competition are the key challenges.

Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited. (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.



The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.



Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Friday, September 1. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat accounts by Monday, September 4, while stock is likely to be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. September 5.

