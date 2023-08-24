Water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd to raise up to Rs 320 crore through IPO: Here’s all you need to know

EMS Limited plans to raise Rs 300–320 crore through its upcoming IPO. Headquartered in Ghaziabad, the company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to building sewerage and water treatment plants in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. With a net margin of around 20 per cent, the company expects to continue focusing on only high-margin integrated projects. The company also undertakes Operations and Maintenance mandates for the projects it has executed.

In March 2023, EMS filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering aggregating Rs 180 crore. Now, the company has completed the pre-IPO placement of 1,600,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 211, aggregating Rs 33.76 crore. Accordingly, the size of fresh issue has been reduced to Rs 146.24 crore and an offer for the sale of 8.29 million shares by promoter Ramveer Singh. Proceeds from the fresh issue will fund working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The company has already received Sebi’s approval to proceed with this initial public offering. Khambatta Securities Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

Commenting on the future plans, Ramveer Singh, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director, EMS Ltd, said, “Ever since inception, we have focused on high-margin business, slower growth in the order book. However, given the vast opportunity in the country coupled with the government’s focus on creating and maintaining efficient and quality water and sewerage infrastructure across towns and cities, we feel confident of expanding our share in the industry going forward. This IPO will give us a boost in meeting our working capital needs and improve our eligibility for high-value projects.”

The company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.16 crore for FY23 against Rs 359.85 crore for FY2021-22. The EBITDA for FY23 stood at Rs 149.01 crore (against Rs 112.51 crore in FY2021-22), and PAT stood at Rs 108.62 crore (against Rs 79.04 crore in FY22). The EBITDA margin stood at 20.18 per cent for FY2022-23, while the PAT margin was 20.18 per cent.

The company has executed 67 projects over the past 13 years and has an order book of Rs. 1775 crore, comprising 18 ongoing projects across WWTPs, WSSPs, EPS, and HAM segments. Most of its projects have been executed across Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Incorporated on December 21, 2010, EMS provides various services, ranging from EPC and O&M, in sewerage solutions, water supply systems, and wastewater schemes for government authorities and local bodies. At present, Singh holds a 97.81 per cent stake in the company.

