YES Bank FPO subscribed 73% so far on Day 3

Follow-on public offer (FPO) worth Rs 15,000 crore by YES Bank has been subscribed 73 per cent on the third and last day of the bidding process. By 3 pm, on Friday, the public issue received bids for over 540.44 crore equity shares as against the offer size of more than 909.97 crore shares (excluding anchor book portion), data compiled from BSE and NSE show.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 154 per cent. Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion has received 38 per cent subscription, while retail quota was subscribed 38 per cent in the day. Employee portion was subscribed by 25 per cent.

On Thursday (second day), the issue received bids for over 434.15 crore equity shares as against offer size of more than 909.97 crore shares (excluding anchor book portion). The public issue was subscribed 48 per cent on the second day. The FPO was subscribed 22 per cent at the end of the first day.

The issue, which can be bid with a minimum lot size of 1,000 equity shares and multiples thereafter, will close today. Yes Bank is aiming to raise the money by selling its shares at Rs 12-13 apiece.

On Wednesday, YES Bank in a regulatory filing said that it has raised Rs 4,098.46 crore from anchor investors by allotting 3,415,384,614 equity shares at Rs 12 per equity share, which may be subject to change upon determination of the offer price. The anchor investors include US-based alternative asset manager Tilden Park Capital Management LP, Singapore-based fund management company Amansa Capital and UK-based fund management firm Jupiter Fund.

