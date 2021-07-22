Zomato IPO share allotment likely today: How to check status, listing date and more

Allotment of shares for the IPO of Zomato, is likely to be finalised today (July 22). The firm raised Rs 9,375 crore from the IPO, which was held from July 14 to July 16.

On the last day, the initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 38.25 times.

The issue received bids for 2,751.25 equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shareson offer.

Portion meant for retail investors was subscribed 7.45 times, while non-institutional investors submitted bids for 32.96 times against their reserved portion.

The portion allocated for employees was subscribed 62 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 51.79 times.

Shares of the food delivery firm are likely to be listed as early as July 23 or July 26. The final listing date was earlier set as July 27.

Grey market premium (GMP) of the stock has risen to 35% ahead of listing.

According to the current GMP, the stock is likely to be listed around Rs 102 on BSE and NSE. Shares in the IPO were offered in a price band of Rs 72-76.

A day ahead of IPO, Zomato raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors.

The company allocated 55.22 crore equity shares to anchor investors for Rs 76 apiece. Tiger Global, BlackRock, New World Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI MF, and HDFC MF received some of the allotment.

Funds raised from anchor investors were almost 45 per cent of the total issues size. Zomato reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers while 25 per cent were reserved for high net worth individuals and retail investors.

The Zomato IPO is one of the largest public offerings in recent times. The lot size of Zomato IPO was 195 shares for which an investor would have to spend Rs 14,820. A retail individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots (2,535 shares) by spending Rs 192,660.

The company, backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group Co, is the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO. It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.

Here's how you can check the status of allotment of shares.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' Zomato'.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Registrar website

Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India to check your application status. Choose 'Select company' and click on 'Zomato'.

Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click 'submit'.

Once you press 'submit', the status of application will appear on the screen.