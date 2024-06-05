A world record for NSE! Exchange clocks highest single-day transactions

NSE India, the country's largest stock exchange and world's largest derivatives exchange, on Wednesday created history by registering highest ever transactions in a single day. The exchange handled 1,971 crore orders and 28.55 crore trades today.

"@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5,2024 in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day- 1971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day; 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," National Stock Exchange of India CEO Ashish Chauhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nifty50 staged a strong rebound today and settled 736 points or 3.36 per cent higher at 22,620. The benchmark index had cracked around 6 per cent in the previous session.

Last week, NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of NSE, had launched India's first thematic index to track the electric vehicle and new-age automobiles segment.

"We're thrilled to announce that NSE Indices has launched Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index today. The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index aims to track the performance of companies which form a part of the EV ecosystem or are involved in the development of new age automotive vehicles or related technology," the exchange stated.

NSE mentioned that the new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of exchange traded funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

The index is reconstituted semi-annually and to be rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

At present, there are 17 thematic indices on the NSE such as Nifty Commodities, Nifty India Consumption, Nifty CPSE, Nifty Energy and Nifty Infrastructure.