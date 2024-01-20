Angel One trading app faces technical glitch; clients say unable to square off positions

A few of Angel One Ltd clients were facing problems with execution of trade orders in the initial minutes of trading on Saturday morning, the day stock exhanges decided to open the stock market for full trading session against a special trading session meant to test disaster recovery site.
The technical glitch at Angel One led many of its clients taking the opportunity to vent out their frustration on X, erstwhile Twitter. A likely Angel One demat account holder asked: why were his orders not getting executed?
In another Twitter post, a client asked what was happening to Angel One terminal? He said his order was stuck since the opening bell and that he as not able to square off any of his position.
