Angel One trading app faces technical glitch; clients say unable to square off positions

A few of Angel One Ltd clients were facing problems with execution of trade orders in the initial minutes of trading on Saturday morning, the day stock exhanges decided to open the stock market for full trading session against a special trading session meant to test disaster recovery site.

The technical glitch at Angel One led many of its clients taking the opportunity to vent out their frustration on X, erstwhile Twitter. A likely Angel One demat account holder asked: why were his orders not getting executed?

AngelOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AngelOne Worst service ..order showing pending from 9.15 not able execute orders — Swapnil Ghadge (@GhadgeSwap) January 20, 2024

In another Twitter post, a client asked what was happening to Angel One terminal? He said his order was stuck since the opening bell and that he as not able to square off any of his position.

@AngelOne what is happening on your terminal?

Order is stuck from opening. Not able to square off any thing.#angelbroking #sharemarket — Shibashis Datta (@shiba_85) January 20, 2024

One supposedly client said he was not able to sell anything. "Customer care is also pathetic .They have kept me on hold for past 15 mins after picking up the call."

Not able to sell anything. Customer care is also pathetic .They have kept me on hold for past 15 mins after picking up the call @AngelOne

— Amber Jain (@Amber17jain) January 20, 2024

A fourth twitter post read: "what is happening with you angle. It's going toward Very very worst trading app day to day Don't login"

And a few more posts:

To a post, Angel One asked the client to share customer ID via DM so that it can look into the matter. In another from Angel One handle, the brokerage said: "I have noted your concern and will get back to you with an update soon."

