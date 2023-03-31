Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.7L cr as Sensex surges over 1,000 pts; HLE Glascoat, Brightcom Group, Reliance rise up to 12%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in Friday's trade, led by gains in energy, banks, financials and technology stocks. The BSE Sensex rose over 1,000 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit above-17,350 level. At 2:13 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was up 1,017 points or 1.76 per cent at 58,978. The NSE benchmark jumped 284 points or 1.66 per cent at 17,365. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3.70 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed 4.82 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 2,343 after starting the process of demerger of its financial services business. On the economic front, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded India to "equal weight" from "under weight," citing resilience and favourable valuations.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.74 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 3.74 lakh crore to Rs 258.45 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 254.71 lakh crore recorded yesterday. Frontline stocks such as Reliance, Infosys, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) contributed to the rise.

70 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 70 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as AIA Engineering, Bosch, Cyient, Dr Reddy's, Godrej Consumer Products, KEI, KPIT Tech, NCC, Ultratech Cements and Zydus Life hit their respective one-year high levels.

2,534 stocks in the green

Out of 3,590 stocks, 2,534 stocks were seen advancing. 955 stocks were declining while 101 stocks remained unchanged.

HLE Glascoat, PNB Housing & Brightcom Group zoom up to 11.88%

Stocks such as HLE Glascoat, PNB Housing, Sonata Software, Brightcom Group, Capri Global Capital, Macrotech Developers, Easy Trip Planners, Bharat Electronics, Granules India and Trident jumped as much as 11.88 per cent.

Energy & IT stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Reliance, Infy, HDFC twins, TCS, ICICI Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, HCL Tech, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel. RIL, Infosys and HDFC twins alone contributed positively to the over 550-point climb.

On NSE, all 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.25 per cent and 2.38 per cent, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 1,245.39 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought about Rs 822.99 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data. The domestic benchmarks were closed yesterday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

