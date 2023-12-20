Market at record high: Sensex jumps over 450 points; Nifty trades near 21,600

Indian equity benchmarks scaled their fresh all-time highs in Wednesday's early deals, led by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 476 points or 0.67 per cent to trade at 71,913, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 140 points or 0.65 per cent up to trade at 21,593. Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.64 per cent and small-cap gained 0.88 per cent. India VIX, fear index, rose 1.83% to 14.12-level.

Asian markets were trading higher today, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street equities.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 601.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 294.35 crore.

All 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.08 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, LTI Mindtree was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 1.81 per cent to trade at Rs 6,223.1. Wipro, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Infosys gained up to 1.55 per cent.

In contrast, M&M, Coal India, Maruti, Sun Pharma and Cipla were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,096 shares were advancing while 527 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, ITC, SBI, L&T and NTPC were among the top gainers.

Also, Varun Beverages, KIOCL, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management Company and Voltas surged up to 12.79 per cent. On the flipside, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Rajesh Exports, Capri Global Capital, Minda Corp and Indian Bank slipped up to 4.16 per cent.

