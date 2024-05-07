Market crash in numbers: Investors lose Rs 5.5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty see across the board sell-off 

Sensex tanked 601 pts to 73,294 in early deals on Tuesday amid an across the board sell-off in late morning deals. Nifty too slipped 200 pts to 22,242 reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose 5.5 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 5.49 lakh crore to Rs 397.90 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 403.39 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Stocks such as PowerGrid, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, Titan and Axis Bank led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 3.27% in early deals.

25 stocks hit 52-week lows



As many as 163 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 25 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Tuesday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,756 stocks, only 948 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2677 stocks were trading in the red while 131 stocks remained unchanged.

Auto, capital goods, metal shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Auto, metal, capital goods and consumer durables shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE auto, metal, capital goods and consumer durables shares indices tanked 862 points, 682 pts, 463 pts and 407 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 261 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the early morning session. On the other hand, 199 shares hit their upper circuit limits, reflecting the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 706 pts to 41,320, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index slipped 732 pts to 45961 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2168 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 781.39 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Expert quote

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "The India VIX, a volatility gauge often nicknamed the "fear index," has surged over 70% since its April 23rd low of 10. This rise aligns with historical trends, as the VIX typically climbs before major events like general elections. In 2019, it saw a 150% jump (from 12 to 30), and in 2014, it spiked 212% (from 12.5 to 39). Based on this historical context, a further increase in the VIX is likely, with a potential move towards 25 before the election results. Two key factors are driving the VIX's rise. First, portfolio investors are buying protective put options to hedge their holdings. Second, traders are speculating on significant price movements post-election by purchasing both calls and put options. Crucial support levels to watch include 22300, 22000, and 21700 on the Nifty. For an upward trend to be established, a breakout above 22800 is necessary."