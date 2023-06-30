Market extends record run as Sensex tops 64,550; Nifty breaches 19,150: Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3.91L cr in 2 days; Nippon Life jumps 20%

Indian equity benchmarks continued their record run in Friday's trade and touched fresh all-time high levels. The surge was supported by gains in technology, pharma, banks, financials and automobile stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 650 points to hit an all-time high of 64,594, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 150 points to scale its fresh lifetime peak of 19,160. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3.91 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) got generated in back-to-back sessions. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC twins (HDFC Bank and HDFC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries (RIL) lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.91 lakh crore in two days

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose nearly Rs 3.91 lakh crore to Rs 296.03 lakh crore (intraday) today compared with a valuation of Rs 292.13 lakh crore recorded on Tuesday.

178 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 178 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as ABB, AB Capital, Amara Raja Batteries, Apar Industries, Birla Corporation, CCL, Coforge, Cummins India, Cyient, Dr Reddy's, Exide India, Glenmark, Godrej Consumer Products and HCL Tech hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 26 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

1,983 stocks in the green

Out of 3,569 stocks, 1,983 stocks were seen advancing. 1,427 stocks were declining, while 159 stocks remained unchanged.

Nippon Life, HDFC AMC & UTI AMC jump up to 20%

Stocks such as Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Century Textiles, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Biocon and Finolex Cables surged as much as 20 per cent. Also, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, NLC India and Indian Bank rose up to 4.47 per cent.

IT, pharma & bank stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infy, HDFC duo, TCS, M&M, Reliance, L&T and IndusInd Bank. Infosys, HDFC twins, TCS and RIL alone contributed positively to the over 400-point climb. HDFC duo extended gains today ahead of their merger, effective on July 1.

On NSE, 14 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.16 per cent, 0.98 per cent, 0.94 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 1.88 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty Metal shed 0.01 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 12,350 crore of Indian equities on a net basis during the previous session (Wednesday), while domestic investors sold Rs 1,021 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data. The domestic bourses were closed on Thursday on account of Bakri Id.

