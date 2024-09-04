Market in numbers: Rs 3 lakh crore lost as Sensex, Nifty react to US selloff  

Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade today as global markets crashed on weak manufacturing data in the US economy. Investor wealth declined by Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 462.44 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 465.54 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Sensex fell 722 pts to 81,833 and Nifty lost 196 pts to 25,083 in early morning deals. Stocks such as JSW Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.77%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 were trading in the red.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers.

Nifty stocks in red

46 Nifty stocks were trading in the red. ONGC, Hindalco, Wipro, LTIMindtree and JSW Steel were the top losers on Nifty, falling up to 2.79% in early deals.

87 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 87 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 19 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Wednesday.

Market breadth in red

Of 3008 stocks, 1288 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1597 stocks were trading in the red while 123 stocks remained unchanged.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 98 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market crashed in the early morning session. On the other hand, 70 shares hit their lower circuit limits, signaling weak sentiment in the market.

FIIs net sellers

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 1735 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday , while domestic investors bought Rs 356.37 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous close

Sensex shed 4.40 points to settle at 82,555. Nifty 50 gained 1.15 points to 25,279.80 and ended higher for the 14th straight session.

US markets

Weak manufacturing data in the US led to a crash in the market.

While NASDAQ Composite Index slipped 577 pts at 17,136, S&P 500 index closed 119 points lower at 5528.93. Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 140 points to 40,793 on Tuesday.

The weak sentiment in US market spilled on to the Asian markets.

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei crashed 1,350 pts to 37,335 and Hang Seng slipped 186 pts to 17,464 today. Taiwan Weighted index tumbled 869 pts to 21,223. Kospi was down 74 pts to 2,590 on Wednesday.

European markets

FTSE fell 65 pts to 8,298 on Tuesday. France's CAC slipped 71 pts to 7,575 and DAX closed 184 points lower at 18,747 on Tuesday.