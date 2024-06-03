Exit polls effect: Sensex, Nifty log stellar rally; gainers, 52-week highs and more

Sensex zoomed to a record high of 76,738 in the early deals on Monday amid an across the board buying in the equity market sparked by exit polls results. Nifty too hit an all-time high of 23,338 led by a historic win the Modi-led NDA is likely to record in poll results set to be announced tomorrow.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Investors gain over Rs 11 lakh crore

Investor wealth rose by Rs 11.59 lakh crore to Rs 423.71 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 412.12 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on May 31. All Sensex stocks were trading in the green. PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T, SBI, Ultratech Cement, M&M led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 8.49 % in early deals.

185 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 185 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 19 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Market breadth in green

Out of 3,290 stocks, 2754 stocks were trading in the green. Around 429 stocks were trading in the red while 107 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, banking, auto shares top gainers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the green on BSE today. Capital goods, banking and auto shares led the gains on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, bankex, auto, oil and gas indices rose 3,171 points, 1529 pts and 1318 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits, Lower circuits

Around 205 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market zoomed in the early morning session. On the other hand, 82 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

Midcap, smallcap indices rise

BSE midcap index rose 1221 pts to 44,073 , signaling bullishness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index gained 956 pts to 48,219 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 1613.24 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2114.17 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.