NSE to run special trading session on May 18 (Saturday). Details here

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a special live trading session on May 18, 2024 (Saturday), to test preparedness for handling unexpected disasters.

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," the exchange stated in a release.

The special session would be divided into two parts — the first session would begin at 9:15 am and run till 10 am. Trading in this session would be done from the primary site.

In the second session from the disaster recovery site, trading would be held between 11:45 am and 1 pm.

"All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in 2 per cent or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the respective bands. Price bands of 5 per cent will be applicable on all close ended Mutual Funds," NSE mentioned.

"All futures contracts shall have daily operating range of 5 per cent. No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day. The price band for Equity segment and Futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day at DC shall be applicable at DR too. Any changes in price bands of options contracts due to market factors up to the close time at Primary site would be carried forward to Disaster Recovery site," it further said.

The special trading session is being done in accordance with the Sebi guidelines.